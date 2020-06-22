Black female physicians take over medical Twitter accounts to expand platforms

Black female physicians are using prominent non-Black physicians' Twitter accounts June 22 to connect with audiences they may not typically reach, as reported by STAT.

As part of the #ShareTheMicNowMed, at least 10 Black female physicians with smaller Twitter followings will be tweeting from accounts run by non-Black physicians with large platforms.

Rebekah Fenton, MD, pediatrician at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, will be taking over the Twitter account of Stanford, Calif., internist Lucy Kalanithi, MD, who has more than 29,000 Twitter followers. Dr. Fenton told STAT that she hopes the event will allow "the brilliance of Black women and [their] work to shine even brighter." She added "I also hope this practice helps ... those interested in healthcare to think more about the voices they follow and incorporate more diversity, especially if it highlights different perspectives."

