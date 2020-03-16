Biden, Sanders lay out COVID-19 plans at debate

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, two presidential candidate forerunners met March 15 for the first one-on-one debate, without an audience and spaced more than 6 feet apart from each other, CNN reports.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden, D, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., agreed that the government should pay the healthcare costs of those sickened, in addition to any lost wages, missed rent or mortgage payments, and childcare costs incurred.

"Sen. Sanders and I both agree," Mr. Biden said, "healthcare should be a right, not a privilege."

Mr. Sanders argued that the pandemic has exposed "the fragility" of the U.S. economy, underscoring the fact that "half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck." Mr. Biden countered, saying the current crisis can't be solved by a change in tax policy, and most Americans instead want the president to use all government resources to stop the pandemic.

Mr. Biden said he would make sure there were 10 drive-thru testing sites in every state, while mobilizing the Department of Defense and Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up emergency 500-bed hospital sites.

Mr. Sanders said he would move aggressively to make sure every person sickened would know they would not lose income. He also emphasized "Medicare for All" as a critical part of the safety net amid the pandemic.

Both candidates have suspended rallies, directed aides to work from home and avoided shaking hands.

