Becker's Health IT + Revenue Cycle 2020: 4 Questions with Daniel Durand, Chief Innovation Officer for LifeBridge Health System

Daniel Durand, MD, serves as Chief Innovation Officer for LifeBridge Health System.

On October 13th, Dr. Durand will serve on the keynote panel "Disruptors, Innovators and Quality - How the Role of the CIO is Changing" at Becker's Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place October 13-16, 2020 at Navy Pier, Chicago.

Question: How has the coronavirus pandemic forced a paradigm shift in your line of work, from your perspective?

Daniel Durand: There has been a sea-change in telehealth and all forms of digital health - both intra-facility and outside the hospital and health system.

On the other hand, Innovation is increasingly being asked to "build" and "design" things in the "real world" for local production as well - for example, we stood-up a PPE factory with Under Armour within a 5 day period and have produced over 200,000 protective face masks and isolation gowns over the first 4 weeks of operation.

Q: What is the most underrated trait of the best leaders?

From an HR perspective, having to pivot...sometimes daily, on the most recent CDC information, managing the fear inside the organization promulgated by the media (and sometimes miss information in the media), labor unions taking the opportunity to use the crisis as an organizing initiative. Maintaining a positive safety culture while delivering quality care and furloughing non-essential staff all at the same time. In the coming weeks, HR has to be ready to pivot again and redeploy the resources at the same pace as the patient volume returns to the hospital. This will be critical in assisting the hospital manage their overall financial recovery from this event.

Q: What is one bold goal that you, your team or your organization is staring down for 2021?

DD: Can we take the momentum on telehealth created by COVID and figure out a way to virtualize at least 10 to 20% of encounters going forward (assuming this is medically safe, etc.)

Q: What fundamentals would you encourage your peers to revisit and refine when it comes to health IT and revenue cycle management?

Learn the new (and ever-changing) rules around reimbursement for telehealth and "virtual check-ins"

Learn about DevOps and consider how this approach can allow for more nimble and scaleable telehealth implementation

