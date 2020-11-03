Becker's 11th Annual Meeting: 4 Questions with Patrice Weiss, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Carilion Clinic; Professor and OB/Gyn, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Patrice Weiss, MD, serves as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Carilion Clinic; and Professor and OB/Gyn, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

On May 24th, Dr. Weiss will participate in a keynote interview and will also give a presentation on "Collaboration of the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Medical Officer: Keys to Success in a Clinic Model" at Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place on May 24-26, 2021 in Chicago.

To learn more about the conference and Dr. Weiss's session, click here.

Question: What, from your perspective, is the biggest challenge about the future of work for hospitals, and what can they do about it? (i.e. automation, desire for more flexibility, clinician shortages, etc.)

Patrice Weiss: I continue to see one of our biggest challenges in healthcare as our workforce shortages. This includes nurses, physicians, and ancillary staff. This has obvious effects on patient access, flow, and timeliness of care delivery.

Q: What, if anything, should hospitals be doing now given economists' projections of a forthcoming economic downturn?

PW: Hospitals and all of healthcare need to keep its eye on “the ball” no matter what the projection. Improve the quality of care, improve patient experience, lower cost of Care, eliminate unneeded tests, improve quality.

Q: Where do you go for inspiration and fresh ideas?

PW: I get many fresh ideas and re-charged at the Becker’s meetings; from plenary sessions, breakouts, to the amazing networking with colleagues.

Q: What's one lesson you learned early in your career that has helped you lead in healthcare?

PW: “People’s perception is their reality.” We get one shot at a first impression. Every encounter, every phone call, everyone you pass in the hall leaves an impression and perception.

What do you see as the most exciting opportunity in healthcare right now?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.