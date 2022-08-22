Atrium Health plans to fight care inequities with mobile medicine

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health launched the first of four new mobile medicine units Aug. 22, according to a post on the website of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

The project is supported by $1.2 million from the Tepper Foundation; David Tepper owns the Panthers.

The goal of the mobile medicine units is to improve healthcare accessibility in underserved communities, according to the post. Three of the units will provide primary care and screenings while one will specialize in women's care.

Staffed with a family nurse practitioner, driver/registrar and certified medical assistant, the four units anticipate helping a combined 480 patients by the year's end, the post said.