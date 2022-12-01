Akron Children's names new leader of primary care network

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital has named Brian Dinger as its vice president of primary care, where he will lead the overall administration, operation, financial management and business development of the hospital's physician practices in the community.

The role encompasses leadership of 36 such practices with over 230 providers.

The Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics program Mr. Dinger will lead launched in 1995 and covers 15 counties in the state, with annual patient volumes exceeding 500,000 visits.

The healthcare group operates two hospitals in Northeast Ohio as well as 50 urgent, primary and specialty care locations.