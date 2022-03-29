AHA launches health equity roadmap for hospitals

The American Hospital Association has released a health equity roadmap framework for health systems to use, providing customized resources and action plans, according to a March 29 news release.

Hospitals using the roadmap can take a health equity transformation assessment and then follow tailored advice based on their current state of health equity and unique situation. The roadmap also includes a virtual community for hospitals to compare and share results and methods on their journeys to improving health equity.

"The bottom line is this: Accelerating efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion is the right thing to do for patients, communities and organizations, and for the entire health care system," said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO in the release. "The Health Equity Roadmap is an important step as we strive to create a just society of healthy communities, where all individuals reach their highest potential for health."