8 must-reads for hospital leaders this week

From celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to how Cleveland Clinic is halting violent and racist behavior from patients amid the pandemic, here are eight must-reads for healthcare leaders this week.

The following articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

The pandemic showcased what effective hospital leadership looks like: 6 lessons to learn

When the pandemic hit, researchers from New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University began interviewing nurses at a large university hospital to identify the factors hindering or improving employee effectiveness, according to a May 17 report by Harvard Business Review.

It's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — 4 resources to celebrate AAPI leadership

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Becker's Hospital Review spotlighted healthcare heroes who have continued to pave the way for future AAPI generations. In addition, here are resources that highlight the lack of visibility that AAPI leaders continue to face.

Hospitals saw increases in violence, racism toward staff amid pandemic — 3 ways to halt bad behavior

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, front-line hospital staff have been dealing with the brunt of patients and visitors frustrated with new policies, such as wearing masks and new visitation policies. Cleveland Clinic's chief experience officer, Adrienne Boissy, MD, and Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University professor of management Christine Porath, PhD, shares three ways to minimize disruptive patient behavior in a May 14 report published in Harvard Business Review.

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage spotlight: 5 thoughts on leadership from Asian American healthcare leaders

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Becker's Hospital Review asked Asian American leaders in the healthcare industry to share their insights on leadership. Here are five healthcare leaders who offer words of celebration for their heritage and what it means to be an Asian American healthcare leader.

What healthcare leaders can learn from 1,300 Americans about trust in health systems

Americans' trust in healthcare workers is higher than their trust in public health institutions, such as the CDC, FDA and National Institutes of Health, according to a May study conducted by Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.

9 medical pioneers to celebrate for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, here are nine exceptional researchers and healthcare professionals who advanced medicine and race relations in the U.S.

From public housing to C-suite: Atrium Health Navicent's CEO on how leaders' roles don't stop at hospital doors

Delvecchio Finley grew up in public housing in Atlanta's Southside and saw healthcare as a pathway to help others and promote health equity. Now, Mr. Finley is returning to Georgia as the CEO of Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent to use his position to improve health access for his local community.

Cultural norms may keep East Asians out of the C-suite, study suggests

East Asians are underrepresented in leadership positions in America — and it may be because of cultural differences in assertiveness, according to a May 3 report by Cambridge, Mass.-based MIT Sloan.