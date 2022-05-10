6 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)
2. King's Daughters Medical Center (Brookhaven, Miss.)
3. Select Specialty Hospital-St. Louis (St. Charles, Mo.)
4. Select Specialty Hospital-Tri-Cities (Bristol, Tenn.)
5. Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (Winchester)
6. Sunrise Vista Behavioral Hospital (Canton, Ohio)