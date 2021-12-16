4 tips to facilitate tough work conversations, according to a South Carolina hospital CEO

Hospital and health system CEOs across the U.S. have many tasks on their plate, one being difficult conversations in the workplace.

During the Women in Business luncheon Dec. 15, Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin provided tips for facilitating these discussions, according to Aiken Standard.

Mr. O'Loughlin's four tips, as reported by the newspaper:

1. Watch your motives and ensure you understand why you're having the conversation.

2. Be present. Don't be on the phone or text during the discussion.

3. Clarify expectations so the employer and employee leave the conversation knowing what they are expected to do.

4. Plan for the conversation by practicing listening skills.

