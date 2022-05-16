4 healthcare leaders on how healthcare will change

From data analytics and wearables to a push for health equity, top healthcare leaders identified key trends and growth avenues for healthcare in Fortune May 13.
Here is what four of them had to say about changes in healthcare and lessons they've learned regarding those trends:
- Hilary Kerner, chief marketing officer of IBM AI and Watson Health: "COVID was really an accelerant for the adoption of analytics and how important data is."
- Jessica Mega, cofounder and CMO of Verily: "I've been blown away by how empowered people have felt when the data is relevant to them."
- Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health: CVS Health is looking to improve access to telemedicine as a way to treat those with mental health issues. "We're doing a number of things. We've put social workers in our Health HUBs so that people can have access face-to-face or through virtual care. We've continued to have an extension of our contracts with tele-virtual mental health services."
- Robert Ford, the chairman and CEO of Abbott Laboratories: "We've begun seeing this convergence of health tech and digital tech over the last 10 years, and it's been accelerated, definitely, during the pandemic and we believe this is the next frontier and we want to lead in it, and we think it has tremendous potential across all of our businesses to really challenge the paradigm of health care."