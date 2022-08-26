3 tips to create a sense of belonging for workers in an increasingly digital era

A consistent sense of belonging — not increasing money or status — is the primary reason people stay committed to an organization, according to an Aug. 25 Fortune article.

Dr. Anthony Silard, director of the Center for Sustainable Leadership at Rome's Luiss Business School, wrote the article after interviewing more than 600 workers at varying companies about workplace motivation. His interviews showed many workers are driven by their social interactions at work, and loneliness can emerge without them.

In an increasingly digital, post-pandemic sphere, Dr. Silard shared three tips for decreasing workplace isolation:

1. Extend kindness across departmental hierarchies. Senior leaders should say "hello" to those they manage, for example.

2. Create connection opportunities through team outings or collaboration sessions.

3. Bring people back to an in-person workspace as soon as possible.