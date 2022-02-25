3 healthcare CEOs on the consequences of Russia-Ukraine war

From worries of continual crises to issues of global safety, three top healthcare CEOs shared their opinions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Fortune reported Feb. 25.

"I am from Armenia, which was formerly of the Soviet Union. I spend a lot of time in Russia," Noubar Afeyan, chairman and co-founder of Moderna and founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, told Fortune. "… What worries me a lot this morning is that I think this is a much longer-term plan. Putin is having a midlife crisis. This is a plan to go into the history books as a world order leader. I really worry that if there was a 0.001 percent chance of a real broadening of this war a week ago, it’s now a 3 percent to 4 percent chance, which if it were cancer you would take very seriously … (and) there is a massive governance problem globally. Basically, governments can't govern."



"Short-term, with what happened this morning, we have hundreds of people in Ukraine and Russia and I want to make sure they are safe," Adam Schechter, CEO of Labcorp, told Fortune. "In the medium term, there are going to be significant issues with inflation, the price of gas and the price of oil. But I believe we should be optimistic about the long term. When you look at science and innovation, I’ve never been more excited. I’ve never seen science and technology coming together like this in a way that we can change the world."



"The pandemic resulted in improvements in sleep for almost the entire population," Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs, told Fortune. "… The one group we see that has substantially dis-improved in sleep quality is the Gen Z group. What it feels like to that group, I’m sure, is we have crisis after crisis after crisis. … This is just another crisis. We have to look after that Gen Z group and do something significant to make sure we don’t have a much bigger mental health crisis."