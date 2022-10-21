13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Oct. 14.

1. Whitney Bendel was named CFO at Medical City Lewisville (Texas) hospital.

2. Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

3. Allyssa Tobbitt was selected by Richmond-based HCA Virginia to serve as the CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital, also in Richmond.

4. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected by Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System to serve as vice president and chief medical officer of three hospitals in Tampa, Fla.: St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

5. Gina Hawley, DrPH, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics.

6. Joyce Oh was named vice president and CIO of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

7. Ebony Boulware, MD, was appointed as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

8. Lisa Long, MD, was named chief medical officer at UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

9. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president for the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital, also based in Kalamazoo.

10. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano.

11. Amy Berentes, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill.

12. Kristin Tufvesson was named senior vice president and CFO at Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health.

13. Yasmene McDaniel has been named permanent CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast after previously serving as the hospital's interim CEO since June.