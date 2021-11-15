11 healthcare companies named in the Dow sustainability index 

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index released its review results Nov. 12, with 11 major U.S healthcare companies included.

The Dow Jones sustainability index is made up of global leaders in sustainability, identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The CSA is a vigorous questionnaire that compares companies across industries and then provides them with a ranking and score.

The indices represent the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI who are invited to report their sustainability practices.

Twenty-six healthcare providers participated in the CSA, along with 27 healthcare equipment and supply companies and 34 pharmaceutical companies.

The North American healthcare companies included in the index effective Nov. 22 are: