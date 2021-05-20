11 findings hospital leaders should know from 8 recent healthcare polls

From patient trust in hospitals to the specialties with the highest levels of burnout, the following report findings were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last few weeks:

Americans trust healthcare workers more than public health institutions. Seventy-one percent of respondents said they trust nurses a great deal, followed by healthcare workers they know (70 percent) and physicians (67 percent).



Americans trust the CDC more than other public health institutions. Fifty-two percent of respondents said they trust the CDC a great deal, followed by state health departments (41 percent), local health departments (41 percent), the National Institutes of Health (37 percent) and the FDA (37 percent).



Trust in federal public health agencies and medical systems has evolved over the last decade. In 2009, 36 percent of respondents said they trusted medical systems "a great deal" or "quite a lot." In 2020 and 2021, the number grew to 51 percent of respondents who said they trust medical systems, according to a Gallup survey.



Healthcare providers are the No. 1 source of health information (62 percent), followed by healthcare organization websites (35 percent), television news (18 percent) and news websites (18 percent). Ninety-three percent of respondents said their healthcare provider listens and supports them.



In a survey of 25,000 physicians, the healthcare specialties with the highest levels of burnout were family medicine (34 percent) and hematology/oncology (33 percent). The specialties with the lowest rates of physician burnout were psychiatry (22 percent) and anesthesiology (24 percent).



Asian Americans hold only 2.6 percent of leadership positions despite accounting for 6.8 percent of the population. Ninety-two percent of respondents to a 2,766-person survey said they are comfortable with an Asian American as a physician or a nurse, yet only 85 percent of respondents said they are comfortable with an Asian American as a boss.



When asked about prominent Asian Americans that come to mind, 42 percent of respondents said "don't know," followed by Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan, who was prominent in American martial arts movies between 1998 and 2008 (11 percent); Asian American actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 (9 percent); and Asian American actress Lucy Liu, who is most known for her 2000 role in the film Charlie's Angels.



At companies where recognition incorporates diversity and inclusion, 55 percent of employees said they are highly engaged, compared to 17 percent of employees at companies where there's no integration.



Sixty-five percent of healthcare leaders in the U.S. said they are facilitating a shift toward virtual care offerings. Eighty-nine percent of healthcare leaders said they are investing in telehealth.



When CEOs are under significant stress, such as when the economy is in a downturn, it shaved 18 months off their lifespan.



Eighty-five percent of business leaders surveyed said there is a need for a greater government role in coverage and costs. Eighty-three percent of business leaders said the government playing a bigger role in providing coverage would be better for their business, and 86 percent said it would be better for their employees.