10% of Americans say getting COVID-19 vaccine conflicts with religious beliefs, survey finds

One in 10 Americans believes their religious beliefs prohibit COVID-19 vaccination, while nearly nine in 10 disagree, a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core shows.

Among unvaccinated Americans, this belief is higher, at 28 percent, the survey found.

The survey, released Dec. 9, is based on data collected in October and November from about 5,700 adults nationwide.

Five other survey findings:

1. Sixty percent of survey respondents believe that there are no valid religious reasons to refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

2. Thirty-one percent of survey respondents said they have asked for or plan to ask for a religious exemption.

3. Just 39 percent of survey respondents support an approach in which anyone who claims a COVID-19 vaccination religious exemption should be granted one.

4. However, 51 percent of survey respondents support granting a religious exemption if the person has documentation from a religious leader saying COVID-19 vaccination goes against their religious beliefs.

5. When the federal government is mandating vaccinations, fifty-eight percent of survey respondents said religious exemptions should be granted.

Public Religion Research Institute CEO and founder Robert Jones said in a statement that the results show many Americans "believe that principles of religious liberty are not absolute but rather should be balanced with the health and well-being of our communities."

Read the full survey results here.