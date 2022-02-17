10 hospitals hiring vice presidents

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents of various departments during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is looking for a vice president of development administration for its foundation.

  2. Poughkeepsie, N.Y-based Nuvance Health is seeking a vice president for women's health services.

  3. Boston Medical Center seeks a vice president of finance. 

  4. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is seeking a vice president and associate chief marketing officer.

  5. Miami-based Mercy Hospital is seeking a vice president of quality.

  6. Marlton, N.J.-based Consensus Health is looking for a vice president of medical group operations. 

  7. Montclair, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center is looking for a vice president of human resources.

  8. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare seeks a vice president of patient care services in the Fairfield region.

  9. Ann Arbor, Mich-based IHA is looking for a vice president of provider relations. 

  10. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Medical Center seeks a vice president of operations.

