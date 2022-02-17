10 hospitals hiring vice presidents

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents of various departments during the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is looking for a vice president of development administration for its foundation.
- Poughkeepsie, N.Y-based Nuvance Health is seeking a vice president for women's health services.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a vice president of finance.
- New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is seeking a vice president and associate chief marketing officer.
- Miami-based Mercy Hospital is seeking a vice president of quality.
- Marlton, N.J.-based Consensus Health is looking for a vice president of medical group operations.
- Montclair, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center is looking for a vice president of human resources.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare seeks a vice president of patient care services in the Fairfield region.
- Ann Arbor, Mich-based IHA is looking for a vice president of provider relations.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Medical Center seeks a vice president of operations.