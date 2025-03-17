WVU Medicine taps president of 2 hospitals

Leslie Lawson has been appointed president of two Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine hospitals, effective May 1.

Ms. Lawson, who brings more than 34 years of experience, will lead WVU Medicine Summersville (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center and WVU Medicine Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, W.Va., according to a March 17 health system news release.

She has served as COO of South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals since Sept. 30, overseeing Thomas Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital, which have 383 beds combined. Before joining Thomas Hospitals, she played a key role in the growth of Morgantown-based WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, the release said.

The West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the WVU Medicine brand, comprises 3,400 beds and 35,000 employees.