University of Chicago announces new executive vice president

The University of Chicago has appointed Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, as executive vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Division of Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine, effective Oct. 1. This move comes after Kenneth Polonsky, MD, stepped down from the position last September.

Dr. Anderson is currently at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, where he serves as the director of the Department of Medicine, the William Osler Professor of Medicine and physician-in-chief of Johns Hopkins Hospital. Before joining Johns Hopkins in 2014, he led the Cardiovascular Research Center and the Department of Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and served on the medical faculty at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University.

At UChicago Medicine, he will lead the medical and biological research, education, care delivery and community engagement enterprise.

"I am thrilled and humbled to join the University of Chicago community, and look forward to the opportunity to work across the University and the South Side to promote biomedical discovery, education and health," Dr. Anderson said in a press release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Anderson received his undergraduate degree in biology with honors from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., and earned a PhD in physiology and an MD from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He also completed an internal medicine residency and fellowships in cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Stanford (Calif.) University before joining Vanderbilt's medical faculty in 1996.