The dual roles of 6 CEOs

Dual-role CEOs have taken on expanded responsibilities at hospitals and health systems through additional C-suite positions, university affiliations and interim roles.

Here are the details behind the dual-role CEO appointments Becker's has reported on since Aug. 28:

Other C-suite and leadership roles

Tina Burch, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. She continues to serve as chief nursing officer, a position she held on an interim basis beginning in 2021 and permanently since 2022.

Merry-Ann Keane, MSN, RN, was named superintendent and CEO of Ilwaco, Wash.-based Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics. She previously served as dual CEO and chief nursing officer at Banner Health Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyo.

University affiliations

Some leaders taking the helm at academic systems are assuming university-based roles as well. David Miller, MD, will take over as CEO of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine in July. He will also serve as executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan.

Marlon Levy, MD, was named CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System after serving as interim CEO for a year. He is now also senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences.

Additional interim coverage

Other CEOs gain expanded roles through interim leadership at other facilities. Shane Strum, for example, was appointed interim CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System while continuing in his current role as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

David Irizarry was named CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center. He will continue serving as CEO of HCA Healthcare Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, until a new CEO is appointed.