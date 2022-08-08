Penn Highlands DuBois president to retire

Penn Highlands DuBois President John Sutika announced plans to retire in 2023, according to an Aug. 5 press release from the health system.

Mr. Sutika has held the position since 2011, and during his tenure, he helped the system expand many services, including the heart center, lung center, and Hahne Cancer Center. He is particularly proud that the system has been established as a teaching hospital.

"Our Graduate Medical Education program is training quality family medicine, psychiatry and now sports medicine physicians here in our community," Mr. Sutika said.

Steven Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare, said that Mr. Sutika's retirement is bittersweet.

"We appreciate the time he has devoted to our health system and I am confident that everyone will wish him well when he begins the next phase of his life," Mr. Fontaine said.