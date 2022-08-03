Novant Health taps Kim Henderson as enterprise patient experience officer

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health selected Kim Henderson, senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, to also serve as the system's enterprise patient experience officer, it said in an email to Becker's Aug. 2.

Ms. Henderson began her career with the system in the marketing and public relations department. She has held a series of leadership positions in the system and launched the first community relations department.

"Kim is adept at building diverse, high-performing teams, and I am confident her leadership will help Novant Health deliver next-level remarkable care to our patients through her holistic approach and vision," said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "As Novant Health evaluates and offers world-class services and the latest advances in medical care to our patients, we must remain laser focused on monitoring the overall benefits to and experience of our patients, providers, nurses and team members. She has a unique blend of expertise required to understand the impact of corporate strategy at the clinical, operational and patient level, as well as the organizational designs and processes required to deliver remarkable care at the highest level."