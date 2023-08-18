Medical City Healthcare names chief development and integration officer

John Thresher has been named chief development and integration officer for Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, effective Aug. 21.

Mr. Thresher replaces Jamie Youssef, who was promoted to senior vice president of network development at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare.

In his new role, Mr. Thresher will lead strategic growth initiatives, including physician partnerships, service line development and network integration.

He previously served as senior vice president of strategy and development for Medical City Healthcare.