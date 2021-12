Mayo Clinic: 4 recent leadership changes

The following executive moves within Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic health system have been reported since Aug. 24:

Lisa Archer, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region.

Jeff Bolton retired as chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A.J. Dunn was appointed chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Christina Zorn was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester.