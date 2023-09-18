Johns Hopkins Medicine launches CEO search

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine is beginning its search for a CEO and the next dean of its medical school. 

A 22-person committee has convened to lead the global effort, according to a Sept. 18 post on the university's news page. The committee will be co-chaired by incoming Provost Ray Jayawardhana, PhD, and Mayo Shattuck, chair of the health system's board of trustees. 

Education Executives, a Santa Barbara, Calif.-based search firm for senior academic leaders, will aid the committee. 

The chosen candidate will succeed Paul Rothman, MD, who retired July 1 after a 10-year run as CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and dean of the medical faculty.

