HCA names chief nurse for Texas division

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has appointed Joyce Soule, DNP, RN, as chief nursing executive of its Central and West Texas division and Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare.

Dr. Soule assumed the role March 3, overseeing nursing practice and operations for St. David's HealthCare, which includes nine hospitals and more than 180 care sites.

She brings more than three decades of leadership experience, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Medical City Dallas, according to a March 17 news release.

She succeeds Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, who recently retired after serving as chief nursing executive since 2022.