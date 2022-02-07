HCA hospital names chief of medical staff

HCA Florida University Hospital, a165-bed multispecialty hospital in Davie, Fla., has appointed Steven Vanni, DO, as chief of medical staff.

Dr. Vanni, a neurosurgeon, joins the hospital from Jackson (Fla.) Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami, where he served as chief of spine surgery, according to a Feb. 7 news release sent to Becker's. He is currently an adjunct neurosurgery professor at Nova Southeastern University's college of medicine and a volunteer professor at the University of Miami.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join this new, state-of-the-art facility and create a comprehensive neurosciences program," Dr. Vanni said. "The diagnosis and treatment of complex neurological conditions require an exceptional team and the most advanced technology. We have both at HCA Florida University Hospital."