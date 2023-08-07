Former Providence CMO moves to Dignity Health

Charlie Abraham, MD, was named as the chief medical officer of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif., after serving as Providence St. Mary Medical Center's CMO in Apple Valley, Calif.

Dr. Abraham previously worked at San Francisco-based Dignity Health as the physician adviser for care coordination and utilization management before joining Renton, Wash.-based Providence in late 2020, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He became CMO at St. Bernardine, a 342-bed hospital, on Aug. 7.