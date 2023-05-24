Former Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO joins USC Health System board

Paul Rothman, MD, former CEO of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, joined the USC Health System Board to provide strategic oversight and governance of Keck Medicine of USC and university clinical services.

Dr. Rothman is also the retired dean of the medical faculty at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and a member of the National Academy of Medicine. During his career, he spent time as the head of medicine and dean of the college of medicine at the University of Iowa.

"I look forward to working alongside the esteemed professionals of the USC Health System Board as we advance the mission of the health system to deliver cutting-edge care and groundbreaking research to Los Angeles and beyond," said Dr. Rothman in a news release.