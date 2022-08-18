Former Cleveland Clinic CEO joins 3D printing manufacturer advisory board

Toby Cosgrove, MD, is the fourth member of 3D printing manufacturer 3D Systems' new medical advisory board.

Dr. Cosgrove served as Cleveland Clinic's CEO and president from 2004 to 2017 after working as a cardiac surgeon and chairman of the clinic's Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, according to an Aug. 18 news release from 3D Systems. He is currently an executive adviser to the hospital.

As a member of 3D Systems' board, Dr. Cosgrove will help guide the company's regenerative medicine efforts.