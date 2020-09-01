Envision adds 2 execs

Envision Healthcare named two executives to its leadership team, the Nashville, Tenn.-based medical group said Sept. 1.

Jay Martus will return to Envision to become the medical group's chief revenue officer. He'll focus on managed care, malpractice risk and hospital contracting. Mr. Martus spent 20 years at Sheridan Healthcare, which became Envision Physician Services when Envision merged with Amsurg in 2016.

Jeff Snodgrass will be president of Amsurg and lead the company's ambulatory surgery management operations. Before joining Envision, Mr. Snodgrass was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, units of Fresenius Medical Care.

With Mr. Snodgrass' appointment, interim president Chan Chuang, MD, will return to his role as Envision's CMO.

