Dr. Paul Krakovitz named 1st president of Intermountain Healthcare Nevada

Paul Krakovitz, MD, was named the first permanent president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's Nevada region.

Dr. Krakovitz took on the newly created role in an interim capacity in March, two years after Las Vegas-based HealthCare Partners joined Intermountain Healthcare.

Dr. Krakovitz previously served as Intermountain’s vice president and CMO for specialty-based care in Utah and Idaho, a Sept. 30 news release shared with Becker's said.

"It is a great honor to serve the communities of Southern Nevada," Dr. Krakovitz said. "Intermountain is bringing integrated value based healthcare to Nevada. I’m inspired by the innovative mindset of Las Vegas and entire state. Through collaboration, we hope to dramatically improve the healthcare options for the people of Nevada. We are obsessed in improving the quality, affordability, and experience to help people live the healthiest lives possible."