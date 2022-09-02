Companies with female CEOs use different words to describe them, study finds

Companies with female CEOs often speak about women differently, a recent study found.

The study, published in February in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, studied 43,000 public documents produced by S&P 500 companies from 2009 to 2018.

The results showed that organizations directed by females were more likely to describe women as having personal agency, using words such as "effective," "independent" and "determined." Seventy three percent of female-headed organizations saw these types of descriptions, while that was the case for less than one-third of male-headed organizations.

Though the language surrounding women became more authoritative at these companies, their CEOs' likability was not affected, the study noted. They were described as communal leaders, while also being described as powerful.

Read the full study here.