CipherHealth Names New President, CSO and CRO Amid Rapid Expansion

CipherHealth, a patient engagement software company, has announced expansion of its C-suite, promoting Jake Pyles to the role of President, Alex Hejnosz to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), as well as naming a new Chief Revenue Officer.

These three steps forward are a response to explosive growth driven by CipherHealth’s unique model, which empowers providers across the care continuum to improve patient communication and care coordination.

Jake Pyles, former CFO and COO at CipherHealth, will now serve as President of the company. Pyles joined CipherHealth as CFO in 2018 as part of an expansion plan and strategic growth investment from JMI Equity. In 2019, he also assumed the role of COO, making him uniquely equipped to manage the day to day operations of the company in its entirety. Pyles brings a proven track record of success scaling software companies. Prior to CipherHealth, he spent 4 years as CFO at Paradigm Geophysical, leading the company to its eventual sale to Emerson Electric in 2017. He also led the sale of Seismic Micro-Technology (SMT) to IHSMarkit in 2011.

