Bon Secours Mercy Health transfers hospital president

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has transferred Shane Knisley from the helm of an Ohio hospital to the helm of a Virginia one, Virginia Business reported March 7.

Mr. Knisley is the new president of Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., according to Virginia Business. He previously served as president of Batavia, Ohio-based Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital.

He succeeds Kate Brinn, who previously led the 346-bed hospital along with Suffolk, Va.-based Harbour View Medical Campus. Ms. Brinn left the health system earlier this year.