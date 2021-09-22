Atrium Health taps new senior vice president, north market president

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has appointed Roy Hawkins Jr. senior vice president and north market president, effective immediately. Mr. Hawkins will lead operational strategy for six hospitals and emergency departments, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

Mr. Hawkins has served as senior vice president and CEO of Miami-based Jackson Memorial Hospital since 2019.

"I am excited to join Atrium Health and be part of its 'for all' mission," Mr. Hawkins said. "With parts of the market being part of a major city and others being more rural, this role will allow me to apply my experiences to the distinctly different challenges facing each individual hospital, while bringing them into alignment to achieve collective goals and sustain our high-quality care. I'm grateful to become a part of the Atrium Health family."