9 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are nine hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since June 10.

1. Jonathan Billings, COO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., was selected as the hospital's interim CEO.

2. Chris Brown, COO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., was named interim CEO.

3. Erik Cazares, MSN, RN, COO of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus in El Paso, Texas, and group COO of The Hospitals of Providence, was promoted to CEO of The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, also in El Paso.

4. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of University of Missouri's health system, based in Columbia, is stepping down this month to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

5. Cory Everett was appointed COO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn.

6. Michelle Robertson, BSN, RN, was appointed COO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

7. Cindy Russo, DHA, MS, BSN, COO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Ohio and Pennsylvania region, was named president of Steward's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

8. Kathy Tussey, MSN, RN, was named COO of Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky.

9. Jason Zachariah was appointed executive vice president and COO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.