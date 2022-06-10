8 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Eight hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since May 12.

1. Paul Betz, COO of Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System, is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's longtime CEO will retire.

2. Larry Butler Jr. was fired as COO of Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., after the hospital learned of his criminal history.

3. Bridget Gorman was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Avon (Ohio) Hospital.

4. Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

5. Arturo Polizzi was promoted from COO to president of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica. He serves as president in addition to his COO role.

6. Craig Schmidt was named COO of the Bon Secours Hampton Roads (Va.) market.

7. Madison Workman is the new COO of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

8. Faraaz Yousuf is the new executive vice president and COO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.