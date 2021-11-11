8 recent Dignity Health leadership moves

The following executive moves at San Francisco-based Dignity Health have been reported since Sept. 16:

Gena Bravo has been named interim president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital. She currently serves as the hospital's COO and chief nurse executive.

Edmundo Castaneda is stepping down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Gregory Eberhart, MD, CMO of Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif., will serve as interim president and CEO at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif.

Brian Evans, MD, was named president and CEO of Mercy General Hospital.

Linda Hunt will retire from her role as president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division.

Darren Lee resigned as CEO of Dignity Health's St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Hospital in Camarillo, Calif.

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.).

Victor Waters, MD, was appointed CMO of Dignity Health's Arizona central and West Valley market.