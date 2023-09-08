7 executive exits in 7 days

It's been a big week for retirements and resignations.

Becker's reported seven executive exits from hospitals, health systems and healthcare organizations between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7:

1. Matt Wille is leaving his role as president and CEO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center to serve as COO of Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare.

2. Christopher Soska, former chief operating officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, Fla., left for a new role as president of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

3. Peter Hahn, MD, resigned as president of the University of Michigan Health-West. The news comes two weeks after the health system announced a restructuring of its executive team, including the elimination of "CEO" from Dr. Hahn's title.

4. Mark Behl, executive vice president and COO at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, resigned from his position Sept. 1.

5. Gary Hall plans to retire as CIO of Estes Park (Colo.) Health after 18 years.

6. Rosalind Brewer stepped down as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

7. Anthony DeFurio resigned as executive vice president and CFO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health. He is remaining in a short-term advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.