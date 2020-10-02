6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 25:

1. The Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat selected Beth Chague as CFO, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

2. Sharp Healthcare in San Diego named Cassandra Crowe-Jackson chief experience officer.

3. Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health named Kelly Enriquez CEO, yoursun.com reported.

4. UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., appointed Tammy Needham, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

5. Kristy Nielson retired as chief nursing officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.

6. Minneapolis-based Allina Health added president to Lisa Shannon's title.

More articles on executive moves:

Baptist Hospitals CEO to retire

UC Health names new hospital chief administrative officer

Harvard, Brigham leader tapped for new roles in Houston

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.