6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 2:

1. Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health named Kelly Enriquez CEO, yoursun.com reported.

2. Andrea Gilbert, president of Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital, is retiring.

3. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia health tapped Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for its east market.

4. Lori Mann, MSN, RN, was named corporate director of nursing for Allen, Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, according to a LinkedIn post.

5. Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Priscilla Needham as CFO.

6. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., tapped Emily Allinder Scott as senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.