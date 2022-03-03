6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Six hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Feb. 15.

1. John Doll became West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health's first senior executive vice president and COO.

2. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. She also serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan.

3. Susan Lee, DO, was appointed COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

4. Sylvia Radziszewski was named COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.

5. Caryl Ryan, RN, was named COO of UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, Conn. She will also retain her chief nursing officer and vice president for quality and patient care services titles.

6. Jim Williams, PhD, MSN, RN, was named vice president and COO of McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich.