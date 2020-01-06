6 recent hospital and health system executive resignations

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following recent hospital and health system executive resignations.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Beverly Annarumo, CEO of Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center, resigned amid the hospital's financial and clinical woes.

2. Ginger Carroll, RN, BSN, CEO of West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, Fla., will leave her post to become CEO of Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital.

3. Three leaders resigned from their roles at Houston-based Texas Medical Center, including Executive Vice President and COO Shawn Cloonan.

4. Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Detroit-based Children's Hospital of Michigan, will step down from her post to become COO of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

5. Tampa, Fla.-based H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute on Dec. 18 accepted the resignations of President and CEO Alan F. List, MD, and Thomas Sellers, an executive vice president and center director at Moffitt.

6. George Tsunis, interim president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, will resign Jan. 17.

