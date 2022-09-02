6 recent diversity leader moves

Becker's reported about six diversity leadership appointments at healthcare organizations since June 30:

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

2. The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O. Buckley, DrPH, as its new director of health equity initiatives Aug. 23.

3. Joyce Sackey, MD, was named chief diversity and inclusion officer of Stanford (Calif.) Medicine.

4. Bernett Williams was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and vice president for community initiatives at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

5. The American College of Cardiology named Melvin Echols, MD, its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer July 7.

6. UF Health named Lakesha Butler, Pharm.D., associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer.