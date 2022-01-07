6 recent board appointments

The following board appointments have been reported since Dec. 6:

Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

Jennifer Gedney was named chair of the Healthcare Supply Chain Association's board of directors.

W. Drew Hawkins was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Paul King, CEO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Hospital, was appointed chair of the board of trustees for the Children's Hospital Association.

R. Lawrence Moss, MD, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health in Wilmington, Del., and Orlando, Fla., became a member of the Children's Hospital Association's board of trustees.

Angelique "Angie" Vincent-Hamacher was appointed chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Board of Commissioners, which oversees Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.