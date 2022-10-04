6 chief strategy officers on the move

Here are six hospital and health system chief strategy officer moves that have been reported by Becker's this year.

1. Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine.

2. Chris Cornue joined Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as chief strategy officer.

3. Caryn Esten was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

4. Elizabeth Jaekle was selected as the first executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

5. Amber Campbell was named chief strategy officer of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

6. Sunita Vadakath, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer of MyMichigan Health.