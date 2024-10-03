6 chief mission officer moves in 2024

Chief mission officers, most common at Catholic hospitals and health systems, focus on preserving religious identity in their organizations. However, their roles can also entail community outreach and involve collaboration with administrative, strategic and operational leaders.

Corinne Francis, who was named Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's chief mission integration officer in October 2023, previously told Becker's that mission integration is key to alignment with strategic partners and it is often part of the recruitment process with potential candidates.

"The greatest challenge is not just facing mission integration leaders, it is facing all leaders in Catholic health," Ms. Francis said. "It is the rapid changing of payments, alignments and payment systems. It is the government response expectations, policies around healthcare. It is responding with limited resources to the fast-growing needs of those we serve in our community."

Here are six chief mission officer moves in the past four months, including appointments and retirements.

1. Sarah Hill, PhD, was appointed chief mission integration officer for Chicago-based CommonSpirit's mountain region, which includes 20 hospitals.

2. Patrick Kelly was named chief mission integration officer of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health as part of the system's Oct. 1 joint venture with Ascension Michigan.

3. Dave Belde, PhD, was named chief mission officer of Sioux Falls, N.D.-based Avera Health, succeeding Mary Hill, who retired in June, according to a July 23 news release.

4. Sam Leonor was named chief mission officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

5. Steve Kazanjian was tapped as chief mission integration officer of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, effective June 30, according to a June 11 news release.

6. Gerry Heeley retired as chief mission integration officer of Christus Health after spending 16 years with the system.