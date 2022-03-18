6 chief medical officer moves

Six chief medical officer moves Becker's has covered since March 7:

University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center has selected Christopher Dussel, MD, as chief medical officer. James Hill, MD, who previously held the dual role of CMO and chief operating officer, will transition into chief operating officer.





Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital, part of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network, appointed Jun Chon, MD, as chief medical officer. He joins the hospital from York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health, where he spent more than 20 years of his career.





Keith Campbell, MD, became chief medical officer of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center. He joins the hospital from HCA Healthcare's Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, where he served as associate chief medical officer.





Trident Health named Jane Appleby, MD, its new chief medical officer. Dr. Appleby joins the Charleston, S.C.-based system from Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio.




